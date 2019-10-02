Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|7.21M
|-3.96
|0.00
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.00
|17.19M
|-3.39
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|351,999,218.86%
|-110%
|-89%
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|160,055,865.92%
|-75.9%
|-52.8%
Liquidity
Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and has 11.4 Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 151.43% and its consensus target price is $22.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
|Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.57%
|0.95%
|15.73%
|-21.53%
|-35.75%
|-31.18%
For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.18% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
