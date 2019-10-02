Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.21M -3.96 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 17.19M -3.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 351,999,218.86% -110% -89% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 160,055,865.92% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and has 11.4 Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 151.43% and its consensus target price is $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.