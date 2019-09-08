Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.