Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
Liquidity
Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.
Summary
Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
