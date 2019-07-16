Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Comparison side by side

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 235.2% -123.9%

Volatility and Risk

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 2.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 189.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 280.16% and its average target price is $3.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.5% and 50.1%. Insiders owned 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.38% -10.37% 128.3% -12.95% -54.34% 191.08%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.