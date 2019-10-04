Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Comparing side by side

Both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.21M -3.96 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 11.81M -1.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 354,630,859.28% -110% -89% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 185,400,313.97% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. was less bullish than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.