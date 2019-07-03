Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Contrasting side by side

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -30.5%

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Its rival resTORbio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.2 and 19.2 respectively. resTORbio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 49.3% of resTORbio Inc. shares. About 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 38.1% are resTORbio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76% resTORbio Inc. -0.75% 10.6% -5.48% -30.19% -30.26% -8%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while resTORbio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.