Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Comparing side by side

Both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.88 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility and Risk

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.89 and it happens to be 189.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.32 beta.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average target price and a 35.82% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 248.76% stronger performance while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.