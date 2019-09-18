Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Comparing side by side

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|7
|9.89
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-110%
|-89%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
Volatility and Risk
Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.06. In other hand, Molecular Templates Inc. has beta of 2.73 which is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Molecular Templates Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 12.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Molecular Templates Inc.
Summary
Molecular Templates Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.