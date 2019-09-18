Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Comparing side by side

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 7 9.89 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility and Risk

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.06. In other hand, Molecular Templates Inc. has beta of 2.73 which is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Molecular Templates Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 12.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.