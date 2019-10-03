Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.21M -3.96 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 15.57M -4.56 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 351,999,218.86% -110% -89% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 144,702,602.23% -40.1% -37.2%

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Roughly 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.