Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Immuron Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Immuron Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Immuron Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.06% of Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Immuron Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Immuron Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.