Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|7.21M
|-3.96
|0.00
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
Demonstrates Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|351,073,671.91%
|-110%
|-89%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.63% are Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-3.17%
|-13.68%
|-58.97%
|25.34%
|-44.72%
|51.24%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.