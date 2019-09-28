Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.21M -3.96 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Demonstrates Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 351,073,671.91% -110% -89% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.63% are Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.