Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Comparison side by side

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Volatility & Risk

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.06 beta. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.17 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Its rival CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 202.98% and its consensus target price is $18.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 88.51%. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.