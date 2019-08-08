Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk and Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.06 and it happens to be 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Its rival Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.