Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Comparing side by side

Both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 4.68 N/A -0.61 0.00

Demonstrates Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 2.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 106.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 2.9 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.4 average price target and a 73.51% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders owned 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.