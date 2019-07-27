Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Risk & Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.89 and it happens to be 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s 155.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.5% and 5.2%. Insiders owned 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.