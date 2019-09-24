Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Comparison side by side

Both Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 2.96 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk and Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.06. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $77, while its potential upside is 59.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 86.3%. 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.