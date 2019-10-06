Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.21M -3.96 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 46.84M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 352,067,972.07% -110% -89% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 1,983,989,156.68% -182.8% -152.7%

Risk and Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.06 beta. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Aptose Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 175.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.