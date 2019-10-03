Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.21M -3.96 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 2 0.00 11.67M -15.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achieve Life Sciences Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 351,999,218.86% -110% -89% Altimmune Inc. 561,030,719.68% -87.3% -71%

Risk & Volatility

Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.06 and it happens to be 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Altimmune Inc. has a 3.05 beta and it is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 and has 13.4 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares and 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares. About 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Achieve Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Altimmune Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.