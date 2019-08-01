Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) Analysts See $-0.33 EPS; 2 Analysts Bullish Fluor (FLR)

Among 5 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Fluor Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. See Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) latest ratings:

09/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $56 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Hold New Target: $43 Maintain

Analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to report $-0.33 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $1.49 EPS change or 81.87% from last quarter’s $-1.82 EPS. After having $-0.88 EPS previously, Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.’s analysts see -62.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.81. About 6,007 shares traded. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) has declined 44.72% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.72% the S&P500.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity. HERNANDEZ CARLOS M also bought $501,786 worth of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Fluor Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth has 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Company holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler & Associate Limited has 8,044 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hartford Mngmt holds 15,682 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com owns 9,289 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Amp Cap Investors Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 9,050 are owned by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.02% or 207,850 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc invested in 0% or 2,713 shares. Ariel Invs Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 1.35 million shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 69,558 shares. Becker Mgmt Incorporated owns 391,943 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.42 billion. It operates through four divisions: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity ; and Government. It has a 24.24 P/E ratio. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore gas and oil production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Fluor Corp. (FLR) Secures EPCM Contract by Cupric Canyon Capital for Project in Botswana – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) At US$31.11? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brief Commentary On Fluor Corporation’s (NYSE:FLR) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 527,321 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Fluor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery