Achaogen Inc. (AKAO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.68 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Achaogen Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achaogen Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Achaogen Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Achaogen Inc. is $2, with potential upside of 1,718.18%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achaogen Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.66% and 7% respectively. Achaogen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.69%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.