Achaogen Inc. (AKAO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 23.13 N/A -1.93 0.00

Demonstrates Achaogen Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Achaogen Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, which is potential 6.84% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.66% of Achaogen Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 7.69% of Achaogen Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Achaogen Inc.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.