Achaogen Inc. (AKAO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 37.33 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Achaogen Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Achaogen Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 1,718.18% for Achaogen Inc. with consensus price target of $2. Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A.’s consensus price target is $38.67, while its potential upside is 179.21%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Achaogen Inc. seems more appealing than Cellectis S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achaogen Inc. and Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 46.66% and 31.4% respectively. Insiders owned 7.69% of Achaogen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Achaogen Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.