Achaogen Inc. (AKAO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

This is a contrast between Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 44.68 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Achaogen Inc. and Alector Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Achaogen Inc. and Alector Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Achaogen Inc. and Alector Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Achaogen Inc.’s upside potential is 1,718.18% at a $2 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 46.74% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Achaogen Inc. is looking more favorable than Alector Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Achaogen Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.66% and 59.1% respectively. 7.69% are Achaogen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 8.1% are Alector Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Achaogen Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.