Achaogen Inc. (AKAO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparison side by side

Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Achaogen Inc. and Zafgen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Achaogen Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Achaogen Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc.’s average price target is $6.67, while its potential upside is 708.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Achaogen Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.66% and 81.8% respectively. Insiders owned 7.69% of Achaogen Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Zafgen Inc. beats Achaogen Inc.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.