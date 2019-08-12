Achaogen Inc. (AKAO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00 ArQule Inc. 7 116.53 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Achaogen Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Achaogen Inc. and ArQule Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 1,718.18% for Achaogen Inc. with consensus price target of $2. On the other hand, ArQule Inc.’s potential downside is -16.86% and its consensus price target is $7.69. Based on the results shown earlier, Achaogen Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Achaogen Inc. and ArQule Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.66% and 77.4%. Insiders held roughly 7.69% of Achaogen Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ArQule Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Achaogen Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.