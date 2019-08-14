Aceto Corporation (ACET) and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Comparing side by side

Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) compete against each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aceto Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -9.77 0.00 Agile Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aceto Corporation and Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aceto Corporation and Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aceto Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.7% -60.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Aceto Corporation and Agile Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aceto Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Agile Therapeutics Inc. is $4, which is potential 247.83% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aceto Corporation and Agile Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.91% and 55.3%. Aceto Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.46%. Comparatively, 0.7% are Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aceto Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Agile Therapeutics Inc. -6.45% -21.09% -22.15% 37.83% 314.29% 101.42%

Summary

Agile Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aceto Corporation.

Aceto Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, sources, markets, sells, and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products, and specialty chemicals. The company operates in three segments: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals. The Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements, including vitamins, amino acids, iron compounds, and bio chemicals used in pharmaceutical and nutritional preparations. This segment is also involved in developing and marketing generic pharmaceutical products. It sells its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products to wholesalers, chain drug stores, distributors, and mass market merchandisers. The Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates to various generic drug companies. The Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals for use in the manufacture of plastics, surface coatings, cosmetics and personal care products, textiles, and fuels and lubricants, as well as for food, flavor, paper, and film industries; dye and pigment intermediates used in the color-producing industries; and organic intermediates used in the production of agrochemicals. Its raw materials are also used in electronic parts for photo tooling, circuit boards, and production of computer chips. This segment also offers agricultural protection products comprising herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides, which control weed growth and the spread of insects and microorganisms; and sprout inhibitors for potatoes. The company serves various companies in the industrial chemical, agricultural, and human health and pharmaceutical industries primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.