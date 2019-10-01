Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASP) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Akre Capital Management Decreased Its Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Position

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) stake by 21.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 568,625 shares as Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT)’s stock declined 24.16%. The Akre Capital Management Llc holds 2.11 million shares with $277.65M value, down from 2.68M last quarter. Ubiquiti Networks Inc now has $7.81B valuation. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts expect Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSE:ASP) to report $-0.01 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.105 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products for men's urology and women's hormone replacement therapy, and female sexual dysfunction. The company has market cap of $27.43 million. The company's approved products include Natesto, a bioadhesive nasal gel formulation of testosterone; and Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing Gynoflo for the treatment of symptoms of vaginal atrophy; and Tefina, a nasal and low-dose gel formulation of testosterone that has been completed Phase II trials for the symptoms of female sexual dysfunction.