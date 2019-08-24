Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.71
|0.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|3.00
|7.54
Demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 2,023.89% at a $48 average target price. Meanwhile, Zealand Pharma A/S’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 44.02%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 9% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
|Zealand Pharma A/S
|-1.05%
|3.57%
|8.69%
|53.95%
|52.19%
|94.92%
For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance.
Summary
Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
