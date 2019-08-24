Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 19 0.00 N/A 3.00 7.54

Demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 2,023.89% at a $48 average target price. Meanwhile, Zealand Pharma A/S’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 44.02%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 9% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Zealand Pharma A/S -1.05% 3.57% 8.69% 53.95% 52.19% 94.92%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while Zealand Pharma A/S has 94.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats on 6 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.