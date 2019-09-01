Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

This is a contrast between Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -3.22 0.00

Demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acer Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, VIVUS Inc. has a 1.79 beta which is 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, VIVUS Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.5 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,677.78% and an $48 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while VIVUS Inc. has 49.78% stronger performance.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.