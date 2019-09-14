Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.35 N/A -3.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Volatility and Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.48 and its 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s beta is 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, Vaxart Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, and a 1,367.89% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vaxart Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.