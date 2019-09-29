Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00 uniQure N.V. 51 0.00 31.15M -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 123,496,448.58% -67.4% -61.7% uniQure N.V. 61,634,349.03% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, uniQure N.V. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor uniQure N.V. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to uniQure N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00

The average target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 1,354.55%. On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 92.76% and its average target price is $76.2. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than uniQure N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.1% and 78.8%. 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.