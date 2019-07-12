Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1,179.07% upside potential and an average target price of $44.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 2.46% respectively. 0.1% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 11.88% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -3.45% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.