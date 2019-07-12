Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.45
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-65.1%
|-59.2%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1,179.07% upside potential and an average target price of $44.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 2.46% respectively. 0.1% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|16.33%
|-12.58%
|-7.56%
|-9.63%
|22.47%
|11.88%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-8.45%
|-8.92%
|-14.88%
|0%
|0%
|-3.45%
For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 11.88% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -3.45% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
