Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acer Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $44, with potential upside of 1,465.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.