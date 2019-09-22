Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Volatility & Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,225.97% and an $48 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.