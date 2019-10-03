Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A -0.05 144.79M -0.18 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 121,732,399.82% -67.4% -61.7% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 64,638,392,857.14% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,560.90% and an $48 average target price.

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 9.7% respectively. 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 6.23% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.