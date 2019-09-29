Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

As Biotechnology companies, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|0.00
|3.46M
|-2.71
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|45.32M
|-0.54
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|122,952,276.04%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|922,563,309.18%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
Risk & Volatility
Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,354.55% and an $48 average target price. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 38.50% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 61.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance.
Summary
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
