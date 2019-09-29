Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

As Biotechnology companies, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 45.32M -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 122,952,276.04% -67.4% -61.7% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 922,563,309.18% -64.6% -19.4%

Risk & Volatility

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,354.55% and an $48 average target price. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 38.50% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 61.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.