Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 Novavax Inc. 19 4.12 N/A -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,179.07% at a $44 average price target. Novavax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.35 average price target and a -73.11% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 34.42% of Novavax Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.95% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 11.88% stronger performance while Novavax Inc. has -81.82% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.