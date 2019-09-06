Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 85 14.82 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.48 beta indicates that Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.3 beta which makes it 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

10.9 and 10.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $48, and a 1,566.67% upside potential. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $108.25 average target price and a 10.50% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 34.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.