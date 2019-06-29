Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

We are contrasting Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7. Competitively, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 2.7 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $44, and a 1,028.21% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 40.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88% Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 11.88% stronger performance while Leap Therapeutics Inc. has -23% weaker performance.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.