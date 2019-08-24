Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.71
|0.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|14.63
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-67.4%
|-61.7%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 2,023.89%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares. About 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|2.4%
|-23.92%
|-84.35%
|-87.67%
|-84.67%
|-85.14%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance.
Summary
Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
