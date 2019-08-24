Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.63 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $48, while its potential upside is 2,023.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares. About 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance while Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.