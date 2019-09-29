Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 5 0.72 21.08M 0.27 21.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 122,952,276.04% -67.4% -61.7% Global Cord Blood Corporation 431,807,939.69% 0% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.48. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 83.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 10.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.9. Meanwhile, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, and a 1,354.55% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.1% and 18.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).