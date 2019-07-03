Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

This is a contrast between Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.10 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.41 beta indicates that Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 141.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Cerus Corporation is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, Cerus Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$44 is Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1,070.21%. On the other hand, Cerus Corporation’s potential upside is 72.41% and its average price target is $9. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cerus Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 68.9% respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 1.9% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerus Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.