Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 23.68 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility & Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Athersys Inc.’s beta is 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Athersys Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 1,303.51%. Meanwhile, Athersys Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 648.30%. Based on the data shown earlier, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Athersys Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 19.9% respectively. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Athersys Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has weaker performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.