Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 26.27 N/A 0.07 262.60

Table 1 demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.41 beta, while its volatility is 141.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $44, while its potential upside is 1,150.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 63.9%. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 4.2% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.