Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Volatility & Risk

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 10.9 and 10.9. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$48 is Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1,307.62%. On the other hand, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 131.66% and its consensus target price is $6. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.1% and 35.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 20.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.