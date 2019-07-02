Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Risk and Volatility

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.41 beta, while its volatility is 141.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.8 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,019.59% for Acer Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $44.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.5% and 23.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.