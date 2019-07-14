Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Both Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.72 N/A -4.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Acer Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.41 beta indicates that Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 141.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Acer Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 1,194.12% for Acer Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $44. Meanwhile, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 45.63%. The results provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acer Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.5% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.9% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 11.88% stronger performance while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -25.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.