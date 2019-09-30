Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics Inc. 122,952,276.04% -67.4% -61.7% Agenus Inc. 3,270,325,273.36% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.48 beta means Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Agenus Inc. has a 1.81 beta which is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 while its Quick Ratio is 10.9. On the competitive side is, Agenus Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 1,354.55%. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 87.97%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Acer Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Agenus Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares. 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Agenus Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Agenus Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.