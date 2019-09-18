Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Reaches $3.42 After 9.00% Up Move; Shorts at RAIA DROGASIL SA AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (RADLY) Lowered By 50%

RAIA DROGASIL SA AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (OTCMKTS:RADLY) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. RADLY’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1 days are for RAIA DROGASIL SA AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (OTCMKTS:RADLY)’s short sellers to cover RADLY’s short positions. It closed at $22.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.79% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.42. About 53,353 shares traded. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has declined 84.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ACER News: 21/03/2018 – Acer Inc 4Q NT$0.35; 23/05/2018 – Acer’s new high-end Chromebooks fill hole in Google’s enterprise push; 31/05/2018 – Acer Thrills with lmmersive Gaming Experiences at Computex 2018 in Taipei; 09/05/2018 – Acer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$708.0M Vs NT$62.7M; 23/05/2018 – Acer Announces Powerful Predator Orion 5000 Gaming Desktops; 23/05/2018 – Acer Debuts Big-Screen Flexibility with First 15-inch Convertible Chromebook; 09/05/2018 – Acer Inc 1Q Net NT$708M; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 09/04/2018 – Acer Inc. Mar Rev NT$22.64B Vs NT$22.33B; 08/05/2018 – Acer Inc. Apr Rev NT$16.28B Vs NT$14.43BThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $34.53 million company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $3.73 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ACER worth $3.11M more.

Analysts await Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 27.91% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Acer Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -49.54% EPS growth.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $34.53 million. The firm offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease . It currently has negative earnings. It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD).