Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Reaches $3.08 After 9.00% Down Move; Geller Family Office Services Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $3.11 Million

The stock of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 84,408 shares traded. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has declined 84.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ACER News: 23/05/2018 – Acer Announces Powerful Predator Orion 5000 Gaming Desktops; 09/03/2018 – Acer Inc. Feb Rev NT$15.25B Vs NT$16.74B; 31/05/2018 – Acer Thrills with Immersive Gaming Experiences at Computex 2018 in Taipei; 09/04/2018 – Acer Inc. Mar Rev NT$22.64B Vs NT$22.33B; 07/03/2018 Acer Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 63c; 09/04/2018 – ACER 2353.TW SAYS MARCH SALES UP 1.4 PCT Y/Y; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 31/05/2018 – Acer Thrills with lmmersive Gaming Experiences at Computex 2018 in Taipei; 23/05/2018 – Acer Debuts Two Premium 13-lnch Chromebooks Designed for Business Use; 14/05/2018 – Acer Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 53cThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $31.09M company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $2.80 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ACER worth $2.80M less.

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 90.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 22,384 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Geller Family Office Services Llc holds 2,390 shares with $333,000 value, down from 24,774 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.73. About 3.82 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.22 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson discloses positive Invokana development – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Donâ€™t Ignore the Johnson and Johnson Pharmaceutical Pipeline – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 14.70% above currents $129.73 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform”.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd invested in 54,663 shares or 0.89% of the stock. 418,342 are owned by Fiduciary Tru. Pictet Asset reported 1.60 million shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Benin Management Corporation reported 8,898 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt accumulated 243,474 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 12,423 shares. 54,200 were reported by Centre Asset Mngmt Lc. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Koshinski Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, A D Beadell Invest Counsel has 1.83% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,240 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 15,200 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 129,264 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc reported 1.97% stake. Twin Focus Prns Lc owns 1,803 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc has 30,592 shares.

More notable recent Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acer Therapeutics: Undervalued With A Free Call Option On EDSIVO – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Mammoth Energy, Acer Therapeutics, Realogy Holdings, and AxoGen and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ENDP, INMD, LTM and NXTC among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acer Therapeutics Announces Restructuring and Update on Pipeline Programs – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $31.09 million. The firm offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease . It currently has negative earnings. It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD).

Analysts await Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 27.91% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Acer Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -49.54% EPS growth.