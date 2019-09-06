Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Reaches $2.81 After 8.00% Down Move; WHITECAP RESOURCES COMMON SHARES C (SPGYF) SI Decreased By 11.16%

WHITECAP RESOURCES INC COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had a decrease of 11.16% in short interest. SPGYF’s SI was 9.06M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.16% from 10.20 million shares previously. With 191,800 avg volume, 47 days are for WHITECAP RESOURCES INC COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)’s short sellers to cover SPGYF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.1002 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1302. About 94,157 shares traded. Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.81. About 142,678 shares traded. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has declined 84.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ACER News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ACER THERAPEUTICS INC WT 4/13/18, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACERW); 23/05/2018 – Acer Announces Powerful Predator Orion 5000 Gaming Desktops; 31/05/2018 – Acer Thrills with Immersive Gaming Experiences at Computex 2018 in Taipei; 31/05/2018 – Acer Thrills with lmmersive Gaming Experiences at Computex 2018 in Taipei; 21/03/2018 – Acer Inc 4Q NT$67B; 23/05/2018 – Acer’s new high-end Chromebooks fill hole in Google’s enterprise push; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 09/05/2018 – Acer Inc 1Q NT$0.23; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN; 07/03/2018 Acer Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 63cThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $28.37M company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $2.59 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ACER worth $2.27M less.

Analysts await Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 27.91% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Acer Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -49.54% EPS growth.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $28.37 million. The firm offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease . It currently has negative earnings. It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD).